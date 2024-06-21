Former Maryland Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hogan (R-MD) stated that he “didn’t seek” out an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and that he has “no interest in it.”

When asked by WTOP News if Hogan “publicly” rejected Trump’s endorsement of him, Hogan stated that the endorsement was not something his campaign would be “promoting.” Hogan’s statement comes a week after Trump said during an interview on Fox News that he wanted to see Hogan win his Senate race.

“I just said I didn’t seek it,” Hogan explained. “I didn’t want to have it. And, I have no interest in it. It’s not something we’re going to be promoting that’s for sure. In a state that Donald Trump lost by 33 points, it doesn’t really carry a lot of voters over to our cause, so I don’t think we’re going to have any interest in accepting it.”

Exclusive: Former Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan – now running for U.S. Senate – joined us on @WTOP responding to Trump’s recent endorsement of Hogan. He says “I didn’t seek it… I have no interest in it.” @GovLarryHogan pic.twitter.com/y84sYUZ8py — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) June 20, 2024

In May, Hogan won the Republican primary Senate race and will be facing off against his Democrat opponent Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in November as they both seek retiring Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-MD) seat.

Hogan, who has been known to be critical of Trump, stated in May that people should “respect the verdict” in the former president’s business records trial.

In August 2023, during an interview on CNN, Hogan said he was “embarrassed and disgusted” that six Republican presidential candidates had stated during a debate that they would support the former president, even if he was found guilty of committing a crime.