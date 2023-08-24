Hogan: ‘Embarrassed and Disgusted’ By GOP Candidates Raising Hands to Support Trump

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that he was “embarrassed and disgusted” during the GOP debate when the six presidential candidates raised their hands when asked if they would support former President Donald Trump even if he convicted of a crime.

Hogan said, “That was the low light of the entire debate. I was embarrassed and disgusted by it. The fact that we have to let the court cases play themselves out. Everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty no man is above the law. But for six people to raise their hand and say I would put a convicted felon in the White House, it’s just beyond comprehension. In most states, convicted felons don’t even have the right to vote they are not registered voters, but we’d put them in the White House?”

He continued, “I was amazed that only Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson stood up and said they would follow the constitution and the rule of law.”

Hogan added, “The fact that people are willing to just forget about what happened on January 6, it’s ridiculous. It’s absurd. It’s an embarrassment to the party. They have to stand up and have a little more courage.”

