Trump Campaign Donations Surge in Post-Trial Boost Driven by Loyal Supporters

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and an allied super PAC alongside the Trump campaign together boasted a massive fundraising haul of more than $170 million to the end of May, including tens of millions banked in the wake of his Manhattan business records trial.

As the former president’s coffers for the 2024 campaign took the boost driven by his loyal supporters, President Joe Biden’s team raised around $85 million, the Washington Post reports.

Reports filed to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday revealed the relative financial state of the two opponents highlighting the potential to dramatically reshape the presidential race.

It was the second month in a row that Trump supporters had opened their wallets to out raise Biden – his team brought in $25 million more in April – as Trump continues to close the gap in total fundraising for the presidential campaign trail.

As Breitbart News reported, the criminal charges have galvanised his support base – before and after the trial.

Overall, Trump was a daunting $100 million behind Biden at the start of April. In two months, he turned that cash deficit by at least half. The Post report notes:

The full picture of the financial strength of each campaign’s effort will not be clear until later this summer, when their allied committees are required to file reports. But at the end of May, the Trump campaign and the RNC had a combined $171 million in cash on hand, surpassing the Biden campaign and the DNC’s combined total of $157 million.

Trump’s advisers have attributed May’s surge in donations to donors’ desire to demonstrate their loyalty to the Republican leader seeking a return to the White House.

Trump was convicted on May 30 by the jury in his business records trial.

The jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree related to payments Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Twenty-four hours after his conviction, the Trump campaign reported raising almost $53 million in donations.