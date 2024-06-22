Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate and businessman Eric Hovde told Breitbart News Saturday that it was “political malfeasance” for his opponent, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) to attach herself to President Joe Biden, given his low approval ratings and issues such as inflation, and Biden’s open border policies.

Hovde was asked what he thought about Baldwin “joining herself at the hip” with Biden in reference to a Washington Post article from May, stating that Baldwin was using her popularity with voters to garner excitement for the president.

“I think it’s political malfeasance, but that tells you she’s in her bubble,” Hovde stated .”That’s one of the dangers in politics, of getting in your own bubble, and not really understanding where the greater public is.”

“Anybody that’s been hammered by inflation, which is everybody,” Hovde added. “The open borders, the fentanyl crisis, all of this. This is all on Joe Biden, and by the way, Senator Baldwin.”

Hovde added that Baldwin supports Biden on all of those issues, and described her as being a “backbencher” who most people don’t know about who votes on issues alongside such Senatorial colleagues as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The Wisconsin businessman was born and raised in Madison and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After graduating, Hovde “founded and managed” his first business, and went on to start several other businesses, including the Hovde Foundation, according to his website.

When asked how Hovde was connecting with people while campaigning and talking to them about the economy, Hovde explained that he focuses on talking to voters about “economic issues” and explaining “why inflation is caused.”

“I have been doing everything, as it pertains to communicating with voters. We do a lot of social media. I have a thing called, ‘Just the facts,’ where I talk about economic issues,” Hovde answered. “Because look, I’ve been, as you’ve mentioned. I started my first business in my twenties. I’ve built multiple, multiple different companies. I’ve turned around … my main business is banking. I’ve bought and turned around over a dozen community banks. I’m in the real estate development business. I get into economic issues and I explain why inflation is caused, what’s happening in health care, [and] how to fix these issues.”

“I’m getting up every morning, running from morning to night. But, I’m talking about issues, like the debt. A lot of people don’t understand how inflation happens. Inflation is a monetary event,” Hovde explained. “What does that mean? When you spend too much money, the Federal Reserve, the bank for the federal government, has to print that money, and they do it through something called quantitative easing. When you create too much money – what is inflation? Too much money chasing the fixed amount of goods and services. I get into these issues, and I’m trying to explain how this stuff happens. The sad thing is, too many Congressmen, Senators in our country don’t understand economic issues, the economy, [and] how our globalized financialized economy works. Washington has done such a disservice to this country.”