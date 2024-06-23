A former fundraiser who helped raise millions of dollars for former President Barack Obama spoke about her “divorce” from the Democrat Party and how she is supporting former President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Allison Huynh explained that several issues had occurred leading up to her leaving the party.

Huynh created Willow Garage, a robotics company in 2006 with her ex-husband, Scott Hassan, who worked as a programmer for Google. Huynh and Hassan hosted dinners that cost roughly $50,000 to $100,000 a plate per person, according to the New York Post.

“Like any divorce, there’s not just one thing, there’s a series of things that led up to it,” Huynh explained during her interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Hunyh, who lives in California, added that the Democrat Party is focusing on “policing the wrong things,” instead of policing criminals and making the streets safer.

“The Democrats were policing the wrong things,” Huynh added. “The things that we need to police are violent criminals that are scattered throughout the streets of San Francisco, people defecating, shooting up heroin in front of me and my kids, and allowing criminals to go in and steal from our grocery stores, shutting down grocery stores.”

The former Democrat fundraiser, who is now identifying as an independent, told the New York Post that she recently attended a fundraiser for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and was “surprised” during her encounter with the former president, adding that he was “light and funny and intelligent.”

“I was happy with how knowledgeable Trump is about what is going on with the country and the economy,” Huynh told the outlet. “He had the information. He is all there with the things that matter: education – his kids are well-educated – fighting crime, immigration and business.”

Various Democrat donors and officials have chosen not to support President Joe Biden.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel from Michigan revealed in May that he would not be voting in the upcoming election because he dislikes both Biden and Trump, adding that “all they do is talk negative about each other.”

Former Democrat donor Jacob Helberg revealed during an interview on Fox Business that he is now supporting Trump. Helberg stated that he has seen “the Democratic Party get hijacked by the Squad and woke theology.”