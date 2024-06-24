Poll: Trump Leads Biden, Garners Nearly 1/4 of Black Voter Support

Former President Donald Trump is edging out President Joe Biden and garnering support from nearly a quarter of black voters, a recent survey from CBS News/YouGov found.

The survey showed Trump leading Biden with support from 50 percent of respondents. Biden comes one point behind with 49 percent support.

In other words, while it is a virtual tie, Trump continues to edge out Biden even after the various cases of lawfare against him — the Manhattan jury’s guilty verdict in Trump’s business records trial being the latest example of such.

While Biden leads Trump with voters under the age of 30 by a 23-point margin, Trump edges Biden out by one point — 50 percent to 49 percent — among voters between the ages of 30 and 44. Trump’s lead expands to 53 percent to 47 percent among adults ages 45-64, and 55 percent t0 Biden’s 45 percent with adults over the age of 65.

The two are both virtually tied among independents, as Biden sees 50 percent to Trump’s 49 percent. Trump leads Biden among white adults with 57 percent support to Biden’s 43 percent, and while Biden leads Trump among black adults, having 75 percent support, Trump still garners support from 24 percent of black adults — a significant stat for a Republican candidate.

The survey was taken June 17-21, among 1,878 adults:

This reality comes as Trump continues to challenge Democrats in their own backyard throughout his time on the campaign trail. In May, he held a rally in the Bronx, where he directly appealed to minority voters.

Trump told the crowd, who had been chanting, “We love Trump,” “Four more years,” and “Build the wall!”:

Real earnings for African Americans are down 5.6 percent. African Americans are getting slaughtered. Hispanic Americans are getting slaughtered. And these millions and millions of people that are coming into our country, the biggest impact and the biggest negative impact is against our black population and our Hispanic population, who are losing their jobs, losing their housing, losing everything can lose.

“They’re the ones that are affected most by what’s happening — not only the fact that you’ve lost the use of your schools, your parks, your hospitals,” Trump continued.

In New York alone, Trump leads Biden by double digits among independents, and he trails Biden by single digits in an overall matchup — a concerning finding for Democrats hoping to defend their territory.