Poll: Independents Back Donald Trump over Biden in New York by Double Digits

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
Hannah Knudsen

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by double digits among independents in New York State, the latest Siena College survey found.

The overall survey showed Biden with a net negative approval rating in the blue state. Just 42 percent favor Biden, while most, 53 percent, view him unfavorably — a net negative favorable rating of -11 percent. In May, 45 percent viewed him favorably, compared to 50 percent who had an unfavorable view, giving him a net negative of -5. In other words, his net unfavorable rating increased by six percentage points in the last month.

“His job approval rating fell to 45-53%, down a little from 46-51% last month. Former President Trump has a
37-59% favorability rating, down from 39-56% in May,” Siena College found.

In a matchup, Biden leads Trump but only by single digits in the Empire State — 47 percent to Trump’s 39 percent — a difference of eight percentage points. In May, nine percentage points separated the two, and in April, ten points separated them:

What is even more stunning, perhaps, is Trump’s advantage among independents in the Empire State. Trump takes a double-digit advantage over Biden among independents in the state, leading Biden with support from 45 percent of independents. Biden sees support from 28 percent of independents — a +17-point advantage for the former president in the traditionally blue state.

“While Biden maintains the support of three-quarters of Democrats, Trump has support from 85% of Republicans
and leads Biden 45-28 percent with independents,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

“A gender gap has reopened as men support Trump 46-42% and women favor Biden 51-33 percent. White voters are evenly divided. And while Biden has a commanding lead with non-white voters, Trump garners support from 29 percent of Black and 26 percent of Latino voters,” he added.

The survey was taken June 12-17, 2024, among 805 registered voters in New York State. It has a +/- 4.1 percent margin of error and comes long after Trump’s historic rally in neighboring New Jersey, which attracted more than 100,000.

Weeks later, Trump held a historic rally in the Bronx, where the crowd erupted in cheers of “We love Trump!” and “Four more years!” — another warning shot for Democrats.

