Hillary Clinton Swoons over ‘Wise and Decent’ Biden Ahead of Trump Debate

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used an op-ed Tuesday to publicly swoon over President Joe Biden ahead of the first presidential debate of 2024.

Her gushing piece in the New York Times heaped unstinting praise and flattery on “decent” Biden while dismissing Trump as “a convicted criminal out for revenge.”

After opening the essay talking about herself and her times at the debating podium, Clinton quickly waded into Trump by defining his character as somehow less than worthy of high office compared with his octogenarian opponent.

She stated it is even pointless to challenge him in a head-to- head contest, writing, “It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate. It’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are. He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.”

Clinton then declared Trump’s prospects are less than zero, and “expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential.”

The former Secretary of State said Trump “interrupts and bullies” before accusing him of “stalking” opponents like her on stage because “he wants to appear dominant and throw his opponent off balance.”

As for Biden, Clinton sees a wise man sometimes misunderstood by voters but somehow always able to conjure victory from the jaws of defeat.

Clintoin claimed Biden is “one of the most empathetic leaders we’ve ever had. Listen to how sincerely he talks about women’s rights, the struggles of working families, opportunities for people of color and the courage of Ukrainian men and women risking their lives for democracy.”

She argued in the op-ed:

Mr. Biden is a wise and decent man who is fighting hard for working families. Yes, he’s 81. That’s just three years older than Mr. Trump. And his lifetime of service and experience helps him get things done that make our country stronger and all of our lives better, from bringing Democrats and Republicans together to fix crumbling roads and bridges to standing up to Russian aggression. This election is between a convicted criminal out for revenge and a president who delivers results for the American people. No matter what happens in the debate, that’s an easy choice.

This is not the first time Clinton has publicly gone all in for Biden.

As Breitbart News reported, last month she said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” any woman with self-respect should honor the process and vote for Biden rather than his opponent.

This is despite both her and Biden’s previous efforts to totally discredit anyone who dares vote for Trump as beneath contempt.

Clinton said, “Every generation has to keep alert and diligent. Not every generation necessarily has to fight, but this one does and we all do in order to take back our rights and to protect our rights. Unfortunately, it’s very tragic but not unexpected, there are people who want to turn the clock back on women. It’s not just in this country it’s happening in other places as well. Basically they want more control over women, more control over the choices women make, the lives women lead, the opportunities that we pursue.

“Therefore, any woman who has any sense of self-respect, autonomy, agency, independence and values freedom, needs to understand there’s only one choice in this election, and that’s Joe Biden.”

Thursday’s debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta and moderated by the network’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

It will start at 9 p.m. and will be 90 minutes long. There will be no live audience present for the duration.

The second debate is scheduled Sept. 10, hosted by ABC.