After Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)’s primary defeat in New York, a second Squad member could be in trouble, according to a new poll that shows Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO)’s opponent, Wesley Bell, pulling ahead.

The poll, conducted by Democrat pollster Mark Mellman’s group and published by Politico, showed that Bell has overcome a double-digit deficit to pull ahead of Bush.

Bell, St. Louis County’s prosecuting attorney, is only one percentage point ahead of Bush, but analysis by the group said Bell’s image is improving, while Bush’s is moving in a negative direction, “leaving him with an underlying image advantage.”

“This primary race is essentially tied but clearly moving in Wesley Bell’s direction,” the analysis said.

The poll was conducted June 18-22, with a sample of 400 voters, and a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.

There are some six weeks to go until the August 6, 2024, primary, and 11 percent are still undecided. However, the analysis said Bell has “achieved a slight advantage,” at 43 percent over 42 percent.

The poll showed that among the most regular primary voters, Bell leads Bush by 10 points.

Mellman, who is the CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, told The Hill in February that Bush is vulnerable due to her anti-Israel stance after the Hamas terrorist group attacked the country on October 7.

Like Bowman, Bush has called for a ceasefire of the war between Israel and Hamas, and has called for U.S. aid to Israel to be conditional, which has upset some pro-Israel Democrat voters. Meanwhile, pro-Israel advocacy group AIPAC has endorsed Bell.

“We proudly endorse Wesley Bell, who is a strong advocate for the US-Israel relationship,” AIPAC spokesman Marshall Wittmann told The Hill, “in clear contrast to his opponent who represents the extremist anti-Israel fringe.”

Like Bowman, Bush also voted with seven other Squad members against a House resolution stating that Israel was “not a racist or apartheid state,” after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) had accused it of such.

While the House overwhelmingly passed the resolution supporting Israel, Bush and Bowman voted against it along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The other seven were Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO), Andre Carson (D-IN), Summer Lee (D-PA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Bowman lost his primary race to Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Tuesday by double-digits.

