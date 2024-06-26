Crypto Super PAC Touts Victory Against Anti-Crypto Jamaal Bowman

Fairshake, a pro-crypto super PAC, on Wednesday touted the ouster of Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a staunch anti-crypto lawmaker.

“Jamaal Bowman fought against setting clear rules of the road for the crypto and blockchain industry, and tonight he’s looking for a new job,” Josh Vlasto, a spokesman for Fairshake and its affiliated super PACs, said in a statement.

Bowman’s “career in Congress will end after a single term…Westchester County Executive George Latimer defeated Bowman Tuesday night in the most expensive House race in history,” Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.

Vlasto added, “The crypto and blockchain community will continue to support candidates who believe in innovation and job creation and reach across the aisle to get things done.”

Fairshake spent $2 million in ads opposing Bowman in the days running up to Tuesday’s primary.

Tyler Winklevoss, a billionaire entrepreneur and founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) when she condemned alleged special interests for spending $15 million to oust Bowman.

“Politicians everywhere need to understand that this is what happens when you pick a fight with the crypto army,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/tyler/status/1805794789855838237

Fox Business reported about Bowman’s anti-crypto stances:

Bowman recently voted against a key piece of House legislation called the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, or the FIT 21 bill, which establishes regulatory clarity for digital assets in the U.S. The bill passed the House in May with a large swath of support from Democrats, but Bowman was not among them. He also voted against the bipartisan repeal of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Staff Accounting Bulletin, known as SAB 121, which puts cumbersome mandates on banks wishing to custody digital assets.

Winklevoss and his brother, Cameron Winklevoss, donated $4.9 million to Fairshake in 2024, as well as $2 million to former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Other large cryptocurrency firms — such as Coinbase, Ripple, and the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) — have donated to Fairshake.

Trump has promised to be the “crypto president” if reelected in November.