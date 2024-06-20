Cryptocurrency Exchange Founders Tyler, Cameron Winklevoss Donate $2 Million to Trump

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, on Thursday announced that they have donated $2 million in bitcoin to former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, citing the Biden administration’s “war against crypto.”

Tyler Winklevoss wrote that he and his brother now back Trump, noting that President Joe Biden’s administration has been openly hostile to the burgeoning financial technology industry:

Over the past few years, the Biden Administration has openly declared war against crypto. It has weaponized multiple government agencies to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it. This Administration’s actions have been nothing short of an unprecedented abuse of power wielded entirely for twisted political gain at the complete expense of innovation, the American taxpayer, and the American economy. There is nothing the Biden Administration can do or say at this point to pretend otherwise. … The weaponization of the banking system against crypto companies and their principals. Known colloquially as Operation Choke Point 2.0, this starts with the OCC (a federal agency that licenses and regulates national banks) and the FDIC (a federal agency that provides deposit insurance to banks) giving “guidance” and instructing banks behind closed doors not to bank crypto companies. Any bank that doesn’t follow orders is threatened. [Emphasis added]

The post on X also features a photo of the two Winklevoss brothers with Trump.

However, Winklesvoss noted that the Biden administration is not only hostile to the crypto industry. He said, “The Biden Administration has consistently attacked American business across the board and villainized its greatest heroes. The crime is always success and the reward is always ridicule, fines, and even more red tape.”

He continued:

President Donald J. Trump is the pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business choice. This is not even remotely open for debate. Anyone who tells you otherwise is severely misinformed, delusional, or not telling the truth. It’s time to take our country back. It’s time for the crypto army to send a message to Washington. That attacking us is political suicide. This is why I will be casting my vote for President Trump in November and I hope you will too. Onward!

Cameron Winklevoss wrote, “Here’s the TL;DR — President Trump is: Pro-Bitcoin Pro-Crypto Pro-Business.”

Trump has promised to be the “crypto president” if he were reelected in November.

Silicon Valley and the cryptocurrency industry have warmed to the 45th president as President Joe Biden and Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler have pushed staunchly anti-crypto policies.

The Winklevoss brothers attended a fundraiser in early June with other Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Trump wrote in mid-June, “VOTE FOR TRUMP! Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a CBDC. Biden’s hatred of Bitcoin only helps China, Russia, and the Radical Communist Left. We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!! It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT!!!”

In his post on Truth Social, he shared a Bitcoin Magazine op-ed written by Brian Morgenstern, a former Trump administration official, which argues that “Trump is the best choice for Bitcoin.”