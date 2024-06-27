Surveys: Biden Approval Down on Key Issues Ahead of Matchup Against Trump

President Joe Biden is seeing dour approval ratings on a range of key issues ahead of his first 2024 debate against former President Donald Trump, the latest weekly surveys from the Economist/YouGov found.

Biden’s overall approval rating as president is underwater, as 58 percent disapprove of his handling his job as president, compared to 36 percent who approve. Of the 58 percent who disapprove, 44 percent do so “strongly.”

RELATED — Dem Pollster Greenberg: Dem Base Gives Trump Higher Approval Ratings than Biden

Biden’s approval ratings are negative on several individual issues as well — many of which are at the forefront of Americans’ minds ahead of the election. On jobs and the economy, for example, most, 54 percent, disapprove of his handling of those issues. Another 38 percent approve, giving him a net negative of -16 percent.

The Economist and YouGov’s survey of issues released last week showed Biden with even worse results on the issue of immigration; 58 percent disapprove and 33 percent approve, putting him 25 points underwater on that issue. Notably, independents greatly disapprove of his handling of immigration — 60 percent disapproved and 25 percent approve.

This trend is consistent on several other issues as well, per the last two surveys over the past two weeks:

Foreign Policy

53 percent disapprove

35 percent approve

National Security

50 percent disapprove

37 percent approve

Education

45 percent disapprove

39 percent approve

Crime

53 percent disapprove

42 percent approve

Criminal Justice Reform

49 percent disapprove

33 percent approve

Inflation/Prices

60 percent disapprove

31 percent approve

Climate Change/Environment

45 percent disapprove

39 percent approve

Taxes and Government Spending

57 percent disapprove

32 percent approve

Abortion

47 percent disapprove

35 percent approve

Civil liberties

44 percent disapprove

37 percent approve

Guns

53 percent disapprove

32 percent approve

The survey taken this week showed inflation/prices and immigration as the top two issues to Americans. The polls were taken June 16 – 18, 2024, and June 23-25, 2024.

These consistent net negatives come one week ahead of Biden’s showdown against Trump at the June 27 debate, hosted by CNN in Atlanta. According to reports, Biden is at Camp David in Maryland for what amounted to a full week of preparing. Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, reportedly led the debate camp preparations, according to reports.

RELATED — Biden Lawfare Victim: Political Persecution of Ordinary Citizens Is Why Trump Must Win 2024

Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News