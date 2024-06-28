Democrat Sen. Bob Casey Has Ties to Super PAC that Trump Campaign Accused of ‘Election Interference’

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Pennsylvania Democrats, and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have ties to a super PAC that former President Donald Trump’s campaign said engaged in “election interference.”

Pennsylvania Values, a Democrat super PAC based out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, enflamed controversy in June when the group ran an ad telling voters to “Stand strong with President Trump Against Mail in Voting!”

Author Sean Parnell called this move “brazen election interference and a direct response to what we are doing in Pennsylvania with mail-in ballots & Republican voter registration. This is NOT how President Trump feels. This is a lie. Timed deliberately with his rally in my home state of PA.”

The Trump campaign reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Pennsylvania Values PAC, referring to it as “false advertising” and citing possible “criminal election interference.”

Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement:

Biden and his allies will stop at nothing to interfere with this election because Crooked Joe is losing nationally and in battleground states like Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Values PAC is peddling lies to prevent voters exercising their right to vote. President Trump has been clear that his supporters should use all legal methods to cast a ballot this election. … To say otherwise in advertising, as this false TV commercial does, represents an intentional effort to mislead Pennsylvania voters, suppress Trump supporters, and disrupt a fair election this Fall. [Emphasis added]

It appears that Casey, who is up for reelection in November, is closely tied to Pennsylvania Values PAC.

In June 2024, Pennsylvania Values paid GPS Impact $48,000 for producing digital ads. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Pennsylvania Values had $1,525 in cash on hand.

Since 2018, Casey has paid GPS Impact more than $2.1 million and paid it even as recently as April.

GPS Impact’s employees include one of the Democrat Party’s top opposition research strategists and the former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) executive director.

Pennsylvania Values also pays a Keystone State-based consultancy with ties to the Pennsylvania Democrat Party and the DNC.

Since 2017, Pennsylvania Values has paid Cabbage Hill Consulting almost $725,000. Jason O’Malley, the consultancy’s founder, was a former adviser to the DNC and the chief financial officer of the Philadelphia 2016 Host Committee.

Reps. Susan Wild (D-PA), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), the Pennsylvania Democrat Party, and the DNC were top clients of Cabbage Hill Consulting.

Dave McCormick, who is running to oust Casey, said about Thursday night’s presidential debate, “Bob Casey has said over and over that his ‘close friend’ Joe Biden, with whom he votes 98 percent of the time, is fit to be president. What we all saw last night proves Casey is lying.”

