Report: White House Officials ‘Finger-Pointing’ over Biden’s Debate Prep

Finger-pointing among White House officials over who is to blame for how President Joe Biden’s “inner circle” conducted his debate prep has begun, according to a report.

A person in Biden’s “orbit” told Axios, “He was over-prepared and relying on minutiae when all that mattered was vigor and energy.”

“They prepared him for the wrong debate. He was over-prepared when what he needed was rest. It’s confounding,” the person added.

A former Biden White House official said, “It’s sad but it also makes me so mad to think of all the smart people lying and trying to make this work.”

One former administration official said, “Disaster.”

Former Obama adviser David Plouffe told Axios, “DEFCON 1.”

Biden spent two days at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, before hunkering down in debate prep at Camp David, Maryland, for an entire week with his closest advisers.

A former White House official told the outlet that people needed to be fired, but lamented that it probably would not happen since Biden rarely fires people.

His former White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on CNN that it was a “really disappointing debate performance.”

The report ended up putting the blame on Biden, saying that he is the one that wanted to debate Trump.

It said Biden — “who at times doesn’t realize how old he can come across — wanted to face-off against Trump.”

The report cast doubt on whether Biden would be replaced by another candidate, saying that “the feeling was that there was just one person who could end Biden’s campaign — Joe Biden.”

