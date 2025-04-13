Elizabeth Warren: Trump’s Tariffs Are ‘Loaded with Chaos and Corruption’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs were “loaded with chaos and corruption.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Less than a year ago, you praised President Biden’s decision to slap tariffs on Chinese goods because he was, in your words, quoted, standing up for American workers, unquote. So specifically on China, can you detail what exactly you would be doing differently than President Trump?”

Warren said, “Let’s keep in mind tariffs can be an important tool in the toolbox when used in targeted ways, but right now, what we’ve got is chaos and corruption. Donald Trump has imposed a tariff on everyone everywhere on all products. That’s the 10% tariff; of course, it was much higher earlier in the week. And now, in this trade war with China, that basically tries to shut down all trade. And then, right out in plain view, as if the chaos weren’t enough, he adds a nice layer of corruption for everyone to see. And that is a special deal for his CEO donor, and that is an exception to the China deal for iPhones. You know, look, here’s the problem. You can’t get an economy strong and moving forward when it’s loaded with chaos and corruption. Investors will not invest in the United States when Donald Trump is playing red light and green light with tariffs and saying, oh, and for my special donors, you get a special exception.”

