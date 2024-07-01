Joe Biden Mocked for Orange Appearance in Primetime Address

Biden Supreme Court
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Paul Bois

Mockery erupted online Monday night after President Joe Biden delivered a primetime address in which his skin appeared orange from a possible spray tan.

The tan likely would have been applied in response to criticism of his poor performance at Thursday’s debate, which sparked concerns about his age and cognitive ability.

The president delivered a five-minute speech off a teleprompter in response to the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity on Monday and refused questions from the press as he left the podium. Commentators interpreted the remarks as little more than performative theater to alleviate concerns about his abilities; his orange appearance, which echoes former President Donald Trump, spurred the most mockery.

