Joe Biden Mocked for Orange Appearance in Primetime Address

Mockery erupted online Monday night after President Joe Biden delivered a primetime address in which his skin appeared orange from a possible spray tan.

The tan likely would have been applied in response to criticism of his poor performance at Thursday’s debate, which sparked concerns about his age and cognitive ability.

The president delivered a five-minute speech off a teleprompter in response to the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity on Monday and refused questions from the press as he left the podium. Commentators interpreted the remarks as little more than performative theater to alleviate concerns about his abilities; his orange appearance, which echoes former President Donald Trump, spurred the most mockery.

Yea they’re going to have to drop the “orange man” attack after tonight! Wow! That’s more spray tan than SEC sorority girls during rush week! pic.twitter.com/x0u8xeuXXJ — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) July 1, 2024

They gave Biden a spray tan to make him look younger pic.twitter.com/R2osDeHimX — Jess (@jessiprincey) July 1, 2024

They gave Biden the worst spray tan I’ve ever seen to try and get us to pretend he doesn’t have one foot in the grave. — kathleen (@kathleenboggs) July 1, 2024

Is that a fucking spray tan pic.twitter.com/hrTQz85gBk — choo (@trvechoo) July 1, 2024

Whoever decided to give Biden a spray tan deserves a raise. pic.twitter.com/PB502uS2Es — RedStateAbroad 🇺🇸 (@RedStateAbroad) July 1, 2024

they’re trying to make him look healthier so they gave him the trump spray tan special omfg I cannot https://t.co/KXUxhbATkO — amanda (@a__pet) July 1, 2024

Do you think they focused grouped the spray tan? pic.twitter.com/61sCmucw76 — Matt Dole (@mattdole) July 1, 2024

if you can’t beat orange man, join him. https://t.co/8lEZa7ednD — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) July 2, 2024

Joe Biden’s new look seems kinda familiar… pic.twitter.com/NhgR3dtwXw — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 2, 2024

😂😂😂 They gave Joe Biden a spray tan to make him look less decrepit for his 5 minute speech! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/QcwUmeFRBh — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) July 2, 2024

