Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Key Swing State Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, according to the latest Cygnal survey released Monday.

The survey showed Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup with a four-point advantage, garnering 48 percent support to Biden’s 44 percent support. Another eight percent remain undecided.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads Biden among swing voters, 37 percent to Biden’s 30 percent. Trump also leads among Pennsylvania independents with a 15-point advantage.

In a matchup including third-party candidates, Trump leads with 42 percent support. Biden comes for points behind, again, with 38 percent support. Another nine percent chose independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., followed by two percent for independent candidate Cornel West and two percent for Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Another six percent remain undecided.

The survey is notable, as it was taken both before and after Thursday’s presidential debate. It was fielded June 27-28, 2024, among 800 likely voters. It has a +/- 3.45 percent margin of error.

The survey also shared insight on the debate itself and found that “22% of debate watchers had generally negative things to say about Biden compared to only 13% for Trump (18% thought both candidates were bad).”

” Among persuadable voters in the presidential race (Probably Trump, Probably Biden, or Undecided on ballot) who watched the debate or followed it afterwards, Trump came out looking much better than Biden,” it found, sharing telling quotes from some voters. Those included:

“We need a young, passionate progressive person- I felt embarrassed and doomed” – Male, 45-54, probably Biden voter “Biden should step down now. Who is running our country?” – Female, 65+, probably Trump voter “Joe Biden should step aside due to age” – Female, 30-44, probably Biden voter “Biden is to [sic] old to run again” – Female, 55-64, undecided voter

While there was initial widespread panic among Democrats post-debate, Biden’s campaign — and family — has doubled down, making it clear that he has no intention of stepping out of the race.

Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster told the Hill Friday, after the debate, that Biden would not step down, and Biden’s family congregated at Camp David, where they reportedly urged Biden to carry on.

