Report: Obama Has Expressed Concern About Biden Privately

A report from the Washington Post suggests that former President Barack Obama has privately expressed concern about President Joe Biden’s chances for reelection.

“Former president Barack Obama has privately told allies who have reached out to him that President Biden’s already-tough path to reelection grew more challenging after his shaky debate performance on Thursday — a harsher assessment of the presidential race than his public comments, according to several people familiar with his remarks,” the report on Tuesday noted.

In public, following Biden’s poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump, Obama has been stalwart in his support of the current president.

“Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know,” Obama said in a statement on social media last week.

“But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” Obama continued. “Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit,” Obama said, concluding that “Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for the Biden campaign, later said in a statement, “President Biden is grateful for President Obama’s unwavering support since the very start of this campaign as both a powerful messenger to voters and a trusted adviser directly to the president.”

Sources told the Washington Post that Obama spoke with Biden over the phone following Thursday’s debate, though it remains unclear if they directly spoke about his standing for reelection. Regardless, sources indicate that Obama has been worried about Biden’s chances since last year.

“Obama has long harbored worries about his party defeating Donald Trump in November, repeatedly warning Biden in recent months about how challenging it will be to win reelection. Just before the debate, Obama conveyed to allies his concerns about the state of the race,” noted the Washington Post.

“For months, Obama has shared with Biden and friends his deep concerns about Trump’s political strengths and the real possibility he is reelected in November,” it added.

