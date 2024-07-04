President Joe Biden repeated the “suckers and losers” hoax about former President Donald Trump during a July 4 address on Thursday.

Speaking at a podium outside the White House, the president stumbled as he repeated the claim that former President Trump called dead soldiers “suckers and losers” while visiting a WWI cemetery.

“You know, I was in that World War I cemetery in France,” said Biden. “And one, one of our colleagues, the former president, didn’t want to go and be up there. I probably shouldn’t even say it … At any rate, we gotta just remember who the hell we are. We’re the United States of America.”

DISGRACEFUL: A heavily slurring Biden starts to stumble through the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax at the White House Independence Day celebration — in front of our great military families pic.twitter.com/57O54Gt8zZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Biden made that claim during his disastrous debate against Trump last week when he said, “I was recently in France for D-Day and I spoke to all about those heroes that died. I went to the World War I cemetery he refused to go to,” Biden said. “He was standing with his four-star general, and he told me, ‘I don’t want to go in there because they’re a bunch of losers and suckers.’”

The hoax originated from a story in the Atlantic in September 2020, which claimed that Trump refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France when he told staff members, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” Per the article:

Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Trump criticized the Atlantic, calling it a “disgraceful situation by a magazine” to claim that he “would make statements negative to our military and our fallen heroes.”

