PragerU Launches Video Series, E-book on Founding Fathers Providing Information that People ‘Didn’t Learn in School’

PragerU has released a video series and an e-book on the Founding Fathers of the United States, in which subscribers can “learn the true stories of the men who built America and risked everything to create the greatest nation the world has ever known.”

“Uncover the fascinating history of America and our Founding Fathers you didn’t learn in school by signing up for PragerU’s Founding Fathers 101,” the organization said in its statement announcing the launch of the “Founding Fathers 101” video series and e-book.

“Against all odds, they risked everything to break away from the tyranny of Great Britain and create the freest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world,” PragerU added.

The organization went on to say that it has “assembled a team of renowned historians and scholars to guide you through the lives and legacies of America’s most influential Founding Fathers, including George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton.”

Subscribers can learn about the Founding Fathers by watching the five-minute videos produced by PragerU.

“Every day for the next 7 days, we’ll send you an email with one of PragerU’s enlightening and educational 5-Minute Videos on America’s Founding Fathers,” PragerU said.

Those who sign up to receive the videos will also receive “a free special-edition Founding Fathers 101 e-book containing the scripts of all 7 videos,” the organization added.

The nonprofit PragerU describes itself as a “free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.” The organization seeks to promote American values “through the creative use of education videos that reach millions of people online” by providing educational material on topics often overlooked by America’s left-wing dominated education system.

As Breitbart News reported, PragerU’s supplemental educational materials for school curricula have recently reached Arizona, to the dismay of Tom Horne, the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In Louisiana, meanwhile, Democrats have tried and failed to oust the state’s education superintendent after he announced a partnership with PragerU.

