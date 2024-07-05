Gavin Newsom Tells Skeptical Michigan Democrats to Stick with Biden

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) campaigned in Michigan on Thursday, telling nervous Democrats to stick with President Joe Biden, despite a disastrous debate performance last week that has led to calls for him to step aside.

The New York Times reported:

“What I need to convince you of is not to be fatalistic, not to fall prey to all this negativity,” Mr. Newsom told more than 300 fellow Democrats who had gathered on the Fourth of July holiday in South Haven, Mich.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California told angsty Michigan Democrats on Thursday that President Biden had been engaged and all in on his re-election campaign during a White House meeting a day before. And Mr. Newsom suggested, gently, that party activists take a deep breath and rally behind the incumbent.

A reporter asked Mr. Newsom after his speech on Thursday whether he would support Ms. Harris as the presidential nominee if Mr. Biden were to drop out. The governor rejected the premise of the question.

A group of Democratic Party governors who gathered at the White House on Wednesday, including Newsom, renewed their support for Biden. Newsom left California in the midst of a wildfire emergency to deliver that message.

Michigan will likely be a key swing state in the 2024 election.

