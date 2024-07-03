California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) left California — despite an ongoing wildfire emergency — to “stand with” President Joe Biden at the White House at a Democratic governors’ meeting that he could have attended virtually.

Newsom, thought to be a possible replacement for Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket if the incumbent withdraws from the 2024 presidential race after a disastrous debate, was joined by other possible contenders.

Governors coming to the White House today for emergency meeting with Biden include:

Walz

Newsom

Pritzker

Beshear

Healey

Hochul

Moore

McKee Many others, including Shapiro, Cooper and Murphy attending virtually — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 3, 2024

The list of attendees includes Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, sometimes mentioned as a possible presidential contender, as well as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, another possible future presidential candidate.

But several governors are attending virtually. It is not clear why Newsom chose to appear in person.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Newsom’s travel plans mean he will leave California as the state weathers a scorching heat wave and lawmakers are racing to place last-minute measures on the November ballot. Newsom has been a staunch ally of Biden since he launched his reelection bid. He has doubled down on his support of the president in the wake of Biden’s stumbling debate performancelast week, even as pundits have floated him as a potential presidential contender should Biden step down from the ticket. …

Biden plans to meet with the Democratic governors in a meeting closed to the media at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the White House. The meeting comes as calls for the president to step down grow louder and questions swirl about his fitness for office after he appeared to lose his train of thought multiple times during the debate last week.

On Wednesday, Newsom declared a state of emergency for Butte County, where the Thompson Fire is burning. There are other wildfires and risks of fire throughout the state.

Newsom has a habit of disappearing from California during emergencies. Last March, he left California for a vacation in Mexico while citizens were stranded and dying from massive winter blizzards.

The California governor reassured the Biden White House in 2022 that he would not challenge the president in a primary. He may be regretting that decision, as Democrats struggle to find a way to replace Biden legally, as well as a candidate.

