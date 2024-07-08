Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘We Look Forward to Talking with President Biden’s Physician’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said the House Oversight Committee looks forward to talking with President Joe Biden’s physician, making the remark after the committee requested an interview with the doctor over concerns that his medical assessment of the 81-year-old has been influenced by what has been described as “his involvement in the Bidens’ business schemes.”

“We look forward to talking with President Biden’s physician,” Greene said in a post on X, sharing a letter from the Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) to Dr. Kevin O’Connor in which he requests a transcribed interview with Dr. O’Connor, the president’s physician.

“After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) wrote in a letter to the president’s physician on Sunday, informing him that the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is “investigating circumstances” surrounding O’Connor’s assessment in February that Biden is a “healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency …”

“Recently, it was reported that you have ‘never recommended that [President] Biden take a cognitive test.’ The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family,” Comer continued.

In a press release, the Oversight Committee revealed that O’Connor was involved with the “Biden family’s influence peddling schemes” prior to his current role. Specifically, the Committee cited O’Connor’s involvement with Americore Health, LLC, “a company that operated rural hospitals and is currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings.”

Per the press release:

James Biden, the President’s brother, used funds from Americore to pay Joe Biden $200,000 as the company was facing financial distress. James Biden received payments for $400,000 and $200,000, characterized as loans, from the company that were wired directly to his bank account “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” During his transcribed interview, James Biden confirmed Dr. O’Connor provided him counsel in connection with the alleged work he was performing for Americore.

Comer noted in his letter that O’Connor has refused “most interview requests from the media.” Therefore, he said, it is now up to the Oversight Committee to get answers and investigate, particularly given his involvement in the Biden family “business endeavors.”

“The statements by the White House Press Secretary and President Biden appear inconsistent, and the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your role at the White House at this time. Given your connections with the Biden family,” Comer wrote, “the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve.” He asked O’Connor to “produce all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden.”

Prior to the debate, Trump called for Biden to take a drug test, agreeing to take one as well.

“He can’t talk. He can’t walk, can’t find his way off a stage, can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said. “Although he has agreed to debate, so I don’t know; maybe they know something. He’s going to be so jacked up for those debates, you watch.”

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate