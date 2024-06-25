Debate Prep: Donald Trump Agrees to Drug Test if Joe Biden Does

Former President Donald Trump on Monday continued to press President Joe Biden to take a drug test before Thursday’s debate on CNN.
The White House refused to confirm or deny in May if Biden intends to use performance-enhancing drugs in preparation for the presidential debate.
“DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
“I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union,” Trump told Republicans during a speech in Minnesota in May. “He was high as a kite. I said, ‘Is that Joe up there, [in] that beautiful room?’ And by the end of the evening, he’s like” — Trump made a guttural sound — “He was exhausted, right? No, we’re going to demand a drug test.”
“He can’t talk. He can’t walk, can’t find his way off a stage, can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said. “Although he has agreed to debate, so I don’t know; maybe they know something. He’s going to be so jacked up for those debates, you watch.”
A whopping 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, a Quinnipiac poll found in February. Another poll revealed that 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about Biden’s physical and mental health.
Biden, whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical by physician Kevin O’Connor.
The health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times during his presidency.
CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement
Biden implemented a strategy of walking to and from Marine One with multiple aides to “draw less attention” to his physical ailments, Axios’s Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson reported in April. Biden also began boarding Air Force One from the shorter steps at the rear of the aircraft instead of the taller staircase at the front.
Biden does not wear typical dress shoes with his suits. He wears a specially crafted sports shoe to help him walk, a typical wardrobe change for the elderly.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
