Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) publicly undermined a thorough report from the Wall Street Journal that explored President Joe Biden’s decline behind closed doors weeks before his poor debate against former President Trump.

Flagged by Axios reporter Alex Thompson on Monday, a past post on X showed Murray publicly questioned a report from the Wall Street Journal, suggesting anyone who brings up Biden’s age must be a “Republican with an agenda.”

“Surprise, surprise—everyone attacking @POTUS is a Republican with an agenda. I made clear to the [WSJ] regarding the January meeting on Ukraine that the President was absolutely engaged & ran that meeting in a way that brought everyone together. I’m not quoted—I wonder why,” she said.

Thompson flagged this after Murray publicly released a statement saying that Biden “must seriously consider the best way to preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future.”

“More than a week since the debate, and after talking with my constituents, I believe President Biden must do more to demonstrate he can campaign strong enough to beat Donald Trump,” Murray said in a statement.

“We need to see a much more forceful and energetic candidate on the campaign trail in the very near future in order for him to convince voters he is up to the job,” she said. “At this critical time for our country, President Biden must seriously consider the best way to preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future.”