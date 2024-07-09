Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about reports that President Joe Biden is “sharpest” during certain hours, and who would be called during a hypothetical late-night emergency.

During a press briefing, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about comments Biden had made to Democrat governors, telling them he was fine and that it was “just” his brain. The president was also reported as having told governors that he told staffers not to schedule events after 8:00 p.m., according to the Washington Post.

Biden’s comments come after White House aides reportedly told Axios that Biden was “dependably engaged” during a six-hour window span.

“We know the president says that his health is fine, but it’s just his brain and that he’s sharpest before….” Doocy began.

“He was joking by the way, I just want to make sure that that’s out there,” Jean-Pierre interjected. “He was making a light-hearted joke. He was speaking off the cuff, he was making a joke. You know the president, he likes to joke a lot. He’s the same guy who says, ‘I know I look 40.’ Right? So, he likes to make jokes. It is a joke, I think people laugh when he says it.”

.@pdoocy to KJP: "Are you guys just not, since February, testing President Biden for Parkinson's or dementia, because if he gets a bad result, it's all over that day?" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/qRdUqEIHmD — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) July 9, 2024

Doocy added that Biden had also said he is “sharpest before 8 p.m.”

“So, say that the Pentagon at some point picks up an incoming nuke, its 11 p.m. Who do you call?” Doocy asked. “The first lady?”

Jean-Pierre responded by explaining that Biden had a “team that lets him know of any news that is pertinent and important to the American people.”

Doocy added that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had said when he was the Speaker of the House, “many times” during “meetings in the Oval Office, Jill was there as well.”

“When the first lady’s in these meetings, is she making decisions or is she just advising the president?” Doocy asked.

“No, the president is the President of the United States. He makes decisions,” Jean-Pierre added.

Since the presidential debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27, Biden has faced numerous calls from Democrats, donors, and voters to withdraw from the race. Biden has also faced rising concerns that he is not able to serve another term as president.

While Biden has continued to face calls to “step aside” and withdraw from the presidential race, the president has remained adamant that he is not dropping out.