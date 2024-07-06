Democrat Marianne Williamson called for President Joe Biden to “step down” from the presidential race and give the Democrat Party enough time to “recalibrate.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Neil Cavuto, Williamson explained that while people had “voted for” Biden in primaries and Biden had earned delegates, this was before Biden’s lackluster performance at the presidential debate between him and former President Donald Trump.

Days after Biden’s debate performance, Williamson revealed that she was jumping back into the race for the White House for a third time after she had ended her campaign for a second time in June.

“Well, he did get those delegates,” Williamson said. “But, the people who voted for him, voted for him before last Thursday’s debate. This is an emergency for the Democratic Party and we need to handle this, and we need to handle it quickly.”

Williamson continued to explain that “The Democratic Party needs to recalibrate,” adding that she hopes “this weekend will be filled with people speaking” to the Biden family and the president to encourage him to withdraw from the presidential race.

“He needs to step down now, and I say that with respect and compassion,” Williamson added. “He needs to move aside. We need to have a mini-primary.”

.@marwilliamson to Neil on the status of Biden's candidacy after Thursday night's debate: This is an emergency for the Democratic Party, and we need to handle this, and we need to handle it quickly. The Democratic Party needs to recalibrate. pic.twitter.com/vdlu6l21b6 — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) July 6, 2024

In a series of posts on X, Williamson wrote that “whoever needs to talk the President or his family” needed “to do so right now.”

“Every day we wait we are ceding ground to Donald Trump,” Williamson added. In a separate post, Williamson added that the party needs “to recalibrate quickly.”

Biden’s performance at the presidential debate last Thursday left several Democrats, donors, voters, and media members panicked and questioning whether he would be able to serve a second term as president.

While several donors, and House Democrats such as Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), and Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), have called for Biden to “step aside” and withdraw from the presidential race, Biden and his campaign have maintained that he is not dropping out and that he is running.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) has also been reported to have started assembling a group of Senate Democrats to demand Biden withdraw from the presidential race.