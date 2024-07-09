Democrat internal polling reportedly reveals that House Republicans could flip as many as 20 seats, further increasing their majority.

“One Democratic insider tells me that members have been briefed on polling that shows House Democrats could lose as many as 20 seats,” Marc Caputo, a national political reporter for the Bulwark, wrote.

“We were supposed to win the House,” a source told Caputo.

House Democrats have not fared well since President Joe Biden’s subpar debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Before House Democrats’ Tuesday morning “come-to-Jesus” meeting about whether Biden should step down, some battleground Democrats held back “actual tears.”

One swing district Democrat described the meeting as “intense.” Another said Biden has “got to step down.” The same Democrat said, “There were actual tears from people, and not for Biden.”

However, not all House Democrats agree with the swing district Democrats.

One House Democrat said, “Most of our caucus is still with him … meaning he’ll stay in. Which sucks for our country.”

“Whether or not I have concerns is besides [sic] the point. He is going to be our nominee and we all have to support him,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.

After the House Democrats’ meeting, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) was asked if all the representatives were on the same page. “No … we’re not even in the same book,” he said.

Q after House Democratic meeting: "Are you all on the same page?"@RepCohen (D-TN): "No … we're not even in the same book." pic.twitter.com/bvi095GTe0 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 9, 2024

Monday night, a House Democrat admitted that Democrats were “folding all over the place” and “becoming resigned to Biden holding all the cards here, and us having no real say in the matter.”

“As someone who wanted the reckoning and is really disappointed that it’s over, trust me: it’s over,” the representative added.