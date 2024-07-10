Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) supports President Joe Biden, stating that he is “in it to win it,” amid mounting calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

In a post on X, Whitmer stated that she is “proud to support” Biden as the party’s presidential nominee. Biden has faced increased calls from several Democrats and donors to “step aside” and withdraw from the presidential race in the aftermath of the June 27 presidential debate.

During the presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, Biden appeared to freeze, had trouble getting through his prepared closing statement, and spoke with a hoarse voice.

Biden “is in it to win it and I’m damn proud to support him,” Whitmer wrote in her post.

Whitmer’s most recent statement came as actor George Clooney wrote an op-ed withdrawing his support of Biden as the Democrat Party’s nominee, weeks after holding a fundraiser for him. Other people such as Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) and New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado (D) have also called for Biden to withdraw.

As Biden has faced increased pressure to withdraw from the race, he and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Democrat governors both virtually and in person last week to discuss what is “needed to win.”

After the meeting, governors such as Whitmer, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) issued statements of support for Biden.

