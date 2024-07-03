Democratic Mega-Donor, Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Calls for Biden to ‘Step Aside’

Democratic mega-donor and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings called for President Joe Biden to “step aside after his performance at the presidential debate last week.

Hastings, who has donated to Democrat officials such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), told the New York Times that Biden needed to “step aside” in order for a more “vigorous” candidate to “beat Trump.”

“Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” Hastings told the outlet.

After Biden’s lackluster debate performance, several Democrat officials, donors, voters, and members of the media were sent into a panic and questioned whether he would be able to serve another term as president.

The comments from Hastings come as several top Hollywood donors have issued ultimatums calling for Biden to “drop out” or they would no longer be donating the the Democrat Party.

Several other Hollywood donors have also indicated that they are pausing their donations, expressing that they feel insulted that the Biden campaign would claim the president won the debate.

Hastings, and his wife, philanthropist Patty Quillin have been among some of the top donors for the Democrat Party. The couple gave $1 million to the super PAC, Future Forward. Future Forward, which is led by Chauncey McLean, a former Democrat Party operative, spent tens of millions on an anti-Trump advertisement.

The couple has reportedly donated “more than $20 million” to the Democrat Party over the course of the past few years, according to the outlet:

Mr. Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, during the Trump era joined the Democratic Party’s most generous donor couples. Together they have given more than $20 million to support the party over the last few years, including as much as $1.5 million to back Mr. Biden during the 2020 presidential race, and $100,000 last summer to support Mr. Biden in 2024. Most of their donations have gone to super PACs meant to help House and Senate Democrats.

Hastings’s call for Biden to “step aside” came as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are reported to be meeting with Democrat governors such as Newsom, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ), Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D), Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD), among others, according to Deadline.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was also reported to be attending the meeting.

Since Biden’s debate performance, several Democrats such as former President Barack Obama, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), have continued to support Biden. Democrats such as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) and Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) have publicly suggested that Biden should withdraw from the presidential race.