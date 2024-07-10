Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a hot mic this week, “I don’t like where we are” in relation to the current election season.

Pritzker made his statement when appearing at a political event that CBS News Chicago reported on:

Prominent Democrat politicians have largely refrained from calling Joe Biden to step down. As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, for instance, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained stalwart in support of the president when pressed by reporters on Capitol Hill.

“I’m not having this conversation with you or anybody else about what I talk to the president about, with all due respect,” Pelosi told ABC Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott.

“Do you believe that– ” Scott said as Pelosi interrupted, “I never do.”

“Do you believe that him waiting so long– ” Scott shot back, prompting an apparently agitated Pelosi to say that she would not comment on the “fate of our nation” in the hallway.

Scott pressed her some more, and Pelosi finally said, “Am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway.”

