Rep. Earl Blumenauer (OR) became the ninth House Democrat to call for Biden to step down from his campaign and let someone else run.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the congressman said that Biden should not be the presidential nominee without mentioning his poor debate against former President Donald Trump.

“No president has had more accomplishments under more difficult circumstances than President Joe Biden,” Blumenauer wrote. “He’s navigated international crises while enacting landmark legislation combating the climate crisis, recovering from COVID, rebuilding and renewing America, and guiding our economic recovery. These are unprecedented achievements.”

Despite his praise for Biden’s achievements, he said that “The question before the country is whether the president should continue his candidacy for re-election.”

“This is not just about extending his presidency but protecting democracy,” Blumenauer said. “While this is a decision for the president and the first lady, I hope they will come to the conclusion that I and others have: President Biden should not be the Democratic presidential nominee.”

Blumenauer joined eight other House Democrats calling upon Biden to exit the race, including Llyod Doggett (TX), Raúl Grijalva (AZ), Seth Moulton (MA), Mike Quigley (IL), Angie Craig (MN), Adam Smith (WA), Mikie Sherrill (N.J.) and Pat Ryan (N.Y.).

The Democrats began sounding the alarm this week after a forecast from Decision Desk HQ showed that “Republicans have a 65 percent chance of keeping the House, with a 58 percent chance of flipping the White House and 82 percent chance of winning the Senate majority.”

Joe Biden has remained stalwart in his plans to stay in the race despite calls from prominent members of the party. As Breitbart News reported, actor George Clooney sent Democrats into a tailspin on Wednesday when the New York Times published an op-ed that he wrote calling for Biden to step down.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” Clooney wrote.

