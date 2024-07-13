House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) is investigating who is really “calling the shots” under President Joe Biden’s leadership, issuing subpoenas to three little-known White House staffers while trying to determine if there has been a “shadow government” this whole time.

“We’re looking to see who is actually calling the shots for Joe Biden,” Comer said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“I mean, I think it’s very evident that he isn’t able to serve as president, much less an additional four years, and we’ve all been asking the questions ‘Who is actually running the show? Who’s pulling the strings?'” he said, noting that Republicans have used their sources, including disgruntled Democrats, to identify three White House staffers, whom Comer described as the “gatekeepers for Joe Biden” who have “shielded him” from his cabinet secretaries as well as from the mainstream media.

“They shielded him from lots of people that probably could have sounded the alarm much earlier than, than a week ago that Joe Biden wasn’t mentally able to serve as president. So we’ve subpoenaed them. No one had ever heard of any of the three, including myself, prior to determining that these were the three to subpoena. We’re gonna bring them in and we’re gonna ask them questions and we’re gonna see if, in fact, there was a cover-up, number one, and number two, even worse, we’re gonna determine whether or not there’s been a shadow government,” Comer continued, as it has been apparent, he said, that “Biden has not been in charge for quite some time.”

“After three years of Joe Biden, Watergate doesn’t look much different than jaywalking,” Comer said, noting that both the media and Deep State have continually covered up the financial crimes that the Biden family “has been committing for over two decades.”

Comer emphasized his belief that there is a cover-up by White House staffers on Biden’s ability to lead, as they, he said, have likely worked with the White House doctor to “create a false narrative, not just cover up.”

Comer said he believes concerns about a shadow government are one reason some Democrats are beginning to step out and call on Biden to drop out of the race. He also said they are driven by their fears of former President Donald Trump having a legitimate chance to make it back into the Oval Office.

One way or another, Comer predicted, the truth will come out.

“The difference between that investigation that we’ve just begun and the Biden influence-peddling investigation is that there are a lot of willing participants. There’s already been a number of stories and a number of prominent Democrats that have come forward and described the fact that … they don’t think that Joe Biden could pass a cognitive test,” the congressman said.

“You think about the job responsibilities of the President of the United States and the decisions that the President has to make on a daily basis — who’s been making those decisions? I mean, the White House has admitted that he’s only functional from eight o’clock to four o’clock — which I think that’s a stretch — but you know, there are a lot of things that happen before eight o’clock in the morning and after four o’clock in the afternoon,” Comer said, describing this as an issue of national security.

“The reason Cabinet secretaries get confirmed by the Senate is so the American people can kind of know who they are and how they think and what their positions are and determine whether or not they’re capable. If we’ve got three or four low-level staffers that have been deciding what weapons to send Ukraine, how to do an executive order that limits drilling that leads to higher gas prices, which creates more inflation — if these three or four employees that no one’s ever heard of have been making those decisions, then I think that there are a lot of people that need to be held accountable,” Comer said, noting that the mainstream media has been complicit because personalities have “attacked any Republican that would suggest that Joe Biden wasn’t healthy, even as recently as when we were trying to get Robert Hur to release the audio tapes.”

Ultimately, the ship is turning because most congressmen, Comer explained, are only interested in self-preservation, and they now feel their future is in “peril” due to Biden’s weakness as a presidential candidate.

“I think they’re gonna start talking and if they get beat, I think they’re gonna talk even more. So we’ve gotten a lot of sources and this investigation about who’s been calling the shots and who’s been involved in the cover-up — it’s rapidly proceeding,” Comer said.

When asked what accountability would look like, Comer said, “The accountability side looks like sending people to jail if they’ve committed a serious offense.” At the least, he said, it would involve removing these bad actors from the government payroll.

