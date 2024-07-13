Nolte: Biden Approval Rating Collapses to 32%, Trump Tops Joe 50-47%

In the wake of a disastrous debate performance, His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s job approval rating collapsed to 32 percent, according to the latest polling from the far-left Pew Research Center. Slow Joe’s disapproval rating jumped to 66 percent. This puts him a whopping 34 points underwater, a record for Biden in this poll.

In a head-to-head match-up for the presidency, former President Trump tops Biden 50 percent to 47 percent. With third-party candidates added, Trump leads Biden 44 percent to 40 percent. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earns 15 percent support.

When asked about the presidential candidates’ mental sharpness, only 24 percent said Biden is sharp, while 58 percent vouched for Trump’s mental sharpness. An equal number of voters, 63 percent, said they found Biden and Trump “embarrassing.”

“Trump has an advantage among White voters (50% to 36% for Biden), while Biden holds a wide lead over Trump among [b]lack voters (64% to 13%),” per Pew. Both are “tied among Hispanic voters (36% each)… Biden has a wide lead over Trump among Asian voters (47% to 29%)[.]”

Biden’s lead with black voters should be closer to 85 percent, and a tie with Hispanic voters. This is especially bad news for Hunter’s Dad.

“Nearly nine-in-ten validated voters (88%) who backed Trump four years ago support him today,” Pew found. “That compares with 79% of Biden’s 2020 voters who currently support him.”

Fourteen percent of Biden’s 2020 voters chose Kennedy, compared to just eight percent of Trump voters.

The truth is that polling hasn’t changed much in the two weeks since the debate. Prior to the debate, at the RealClearPolitics poll of national polls, Trump was about two points up. Today, he is three points up.

Here’s why I think this is…

The people who melted down after the debate — Democrat elites and the corporate media — thought they had fooled everyone with their cover-up of Biden’s mental collapse. That’s the only reason they freaked out: they thought the jig was up. Oh no, everyone knows Biden is senile! But…

We already knew. All those “cheap fake” media attacks on our “lying eyes” didn’t fool anyone. Everyone already knew Biden was feeble. The debate was not much of a surprise to anyone outside the CNNLOL bubble, and that’s why the polls haven’t moved much.

The presidential race is still very much up for grabs, and once the media decide Biden cannot be replaced, they will return to their “sharp as a track” stance and resume pounding away on Donald Trump.

Even concerning his job approval rating, this Pew poll is an outlier. Over at RealClearPolitics, prior to the debate, Biden’s average job approval/disapproval rating was 40 to 56 percent. Today it’s 40 to 57 percent.

