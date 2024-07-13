Reid Hoffman,venture capitalist and co-founder of LinkedIn, made a despicable joke Friday about Donald Trump that history will judge harshly.

In Sun Valley, Idaho, at the Allen & Co. conference – an invitation-only gathering called the “summer camp for billionaires” – Hoffman and estranged friend and Trump supporter Peter Thiel got into a disagreement about Trump that spurred Hoffman to make a dark comment.

Hoffman made his comment barely 24 hours before a Trump rally in Pennsylvania ended abruptly after what appeared to be a hail of gunshots and Trump being removed by Secret Service agents with what appeared to be blood on his face.

According to Puck News:

Peter Thiel sarcastically thanked Reid Hoffman for funding lawsuits against Trump because they had turned him into “a martyr,” increasing his chances of re-election.

From the stage, Hoffman shot back with his own sarcastic quip: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.”

Peter Thiel sarcastically thanked Reid Hoffman for funding lawsuits against Trump because they had turned him into “a martyr,” increasing his chances of re-election. From the stage, Hoffman shot back with his own sarcastic quip: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.” https://t.co/c9u6ifLvaW — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 12, 2024

Thiel referenced what Trump and his allies have alleged is a weaponized and coordinated series of legal attacks by the Joe Biden White House against Trump to block him from the presidency, what Trump has called “lawfare.”

Trump’s campaign issued a statement that the president is fine and that more details would come.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.