Jacqueline Marsaw, a field director for Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), expressed disappointment in a now-deleted Facebook post that a shooter failed to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

“I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops [sic] that wasn’t me talking,” she had posted, according to some reports.

Although she reportedly deleted the post, screenshots were plastered all over X.

As reported by Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye, Thompson — who led the defunct January 6 Select Committee — had introduced legislation in April that would take away Trump’s Secret Service protection upon conviction.

Thompson called it the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) Former Protectees Act.”

Thompson is also the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, the body tasked with protecting the safety of the American people.

On Sunday, Thompson posted: “There is no room in American democracy for political violence. I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident. I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved.”

Donald Trump Jr. posted a reminder of Thompson’s bill on X, saying, “Remember, if @BennieGThompson and the Democrats got their way, my dad would be dead right now. Don’t let them memory hole it.”

