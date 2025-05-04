Trump: We Will ‘Obviously Follow What the Supreme Court Said’

President Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his administration would “obviously follow what the Supreme Court said” when asked if he would uphold the Constitution as President of the United States.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Your Secretary of State says everyone who’s here, citizens and non-citizens, deserve due process. Do you agree, Mr. President?”

Trump replied, “I don’t know, I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know.”

Welker replied, “Well, the Fifth Amendment says as much.”

Trump said, “I don’t know. It seems – it might say that, but if you’re talking about that, then we’d have to have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials. We have thousands of people that are some murderers and some drug dealers and some of the worst people on Earth. Some of the worst, most dangerous people on Earth. And I was elected to get them the hell out of here and the courts are holding me from doing it.”

Welker asked, “But even given those numbers that you’re talking about, don’t you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States as president?”

Trump said, “I don’t know. I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said. What you said is not what I heard the Supreme Court said. They have a different interpretation.”

