J.D. Vance’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Memoir Reaches #1 on Amazon’s Best Sellers List

Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-OH) memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, reached the number one spot on Amazon’s best-selling books after he was announced as former President Donald Trump’s vice president pick.

The paperback version of Vance’s memoir was in the number one spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers list, while the hardcover version was in the number three spot.

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced Vance, 39, who has served as an Ohio senator since 2023, as his running mate.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social:

J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle previously reported that Vance being picked to be Trump’s vice president would be historic not only for young voters but for veterans.

Vance previously served in the U.S. Marines during the Iraq War, and he is currently the first Marine combat veteran to be on a presidential ticket.

The announcement of Vance as Trump’s running mate also means that he is the first millennial to be on a presidential ticket.