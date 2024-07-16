RJC’s Matt Brooks: Trump Will Stand with Israel, Stop the Antisemitic Mobs

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Matt Brooks, the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), told the Republican National Convention Tuesday evening that Donald Trump would stand with Israel and stop the antisemitic “mob.”

Brooks spoke in a coveted prime-time slot in a year when Republicans are keen to emphasize Trump’s record of support for Israel, and his broader foreign policy success, with President Joe Biden’s failures in Israel and elsewhere.

“Let me hear you cheer if you support Israel!” Brooks urged the crowd of delegates, drawing loud cheers. “Now, if someone tried that at the Democrats’ convention, they’d be booed off the stage,” Brooks continued. “But here, at the Republican convention, we proudly, and loudly, stand with Israel.”

Republicans hope to capitalize on growing discontent within the Jewish community about Biden’s perceived lack of support for Israel in its fight against terror — and his apparent tolerance of antisemitism on campuses and in cities.

“This election is a critical moment for the American Jewish community and for Israel. This is our chance to continue the incredible pro-Israel legacy of the most pro-Israel president in history — Donald J. Trump,” he said, to cheers.

“They said [it] couldn’t be done. … He moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. They said it couldn’t be done, but he weakened the Iranian regime. They said it couldn’t be done, but he delivered the historic Abraham Accords, bringing us closer to peace in the Middle East. With President Trump we will repair and rebuild the U.S.-Israel relationship that has deteriorated after four disastrous years under President Biden.”

Brooks noted that Biden is still withholding some weapons from Israel — and the crowd booed.

“There is only one pro-Israel party,” Brooks concluded, “and it’s the Republican Party.

“And here at home, under Donald Trump, we will put a stop to the rising tide of antisemitism. President Trump will bring back law and order, so that American Jews can once again wear a kippah and walk the streets without fear. President Trump will stop the mobs on college campuses so Jewish students feel safe when they go to class.”

He also said Trump would “stand up to the Hamas sympathizers and the Sqaud,” referring to anti-Israel Democrats in Congress.

“Am Yisrael Chai!” he concluded, using a Hebrew rallying cry that means “The people of Israel live.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.