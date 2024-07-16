West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s (R) “Baby Dog” stole the show on Tuesday at the Republican National Convention (RNC) as the governor’s English bulldog was brought out on stage.

As Baby Dog was seen being walked out onto the stage, the crowd could be heard screaming and cheering, “Baby Dog.”

Baby Dog was then placed in a chair next to the podium on the stage where Justice was seated.

“I know that a lot of you want to meet my little buddy, so if Baby Dog can come on out here,” Justice said from the podium before Baby Dog was seen being walked out. “Now, as the world watches, you didn’t really expect that, did you? But, with that being said, let me just say just this, she makes a smile and she loves everybody.”

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog pic.twitter.com/QB6n0zeOIl — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 16, 2024

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) posted a photo of Baby Dog “en route to the stage” at the RNC.

You may not know it, but the highest celebrity at #RNCinMKE is Baby Dog! pic.twitter.com/RQAkLKRap2 — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) July 16, 2024

This is not the first time Justice’s four-year-old English bulldog has gone viral. In June, Baby Dog made an appearance in a mural “under the golden dome of the state Capitol.” The mural also featured former President Abraham Lincoln, and Civil War soldiers.

Baby Dog was also the informal mascot of West Virginia’s “Do It For Babydog” COVID-19 vaccination program.