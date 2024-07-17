Democrat donors are reportedly trying to figure out which member of President Joe Biden’s family has the most influence with the president.

Donors are trying to identify the most influential Biden family member to lobby for the president to drop out of the race. Many top Democrat donors worry that down-ballot ticket Democrats will lose in November due to Biden’s unpopularity.

WATCH — CNN’s Collins: Biden’s Shifting on SCOTUS Because Progressives Backed Him Against Moderates Calling for Him to Leave:

Reports indicate that first lady Jill Biden is the center of her husband’s orbit. Additional reports, however, claim that convicted felon Hunter Biden is his father’s “acting chief of staff.”

“Major donors have debated among themselves about who precisely in his inner circle could be reached — and which donors have the best access to those people,” the New York Times’ Theodore Schleifer reported Wednesday. “But privately, few Democratic donors are bullish about their own powers, especially given Mr. Biden’s increasingly anti-elite language.”

A top Hollywood banker and a longtime Democrat fundraiser Joe Ravitch, however, told the Times that the identity of the top family member might not matter. “I can’t figure out who — if anyone — has influence over this, but donors certainly don’t, regardless of what we do.”

WATCH — Biden: Can’t Be Transitional Candidate Because We Got “So Divided”, I’ll Leave if Doctors Say To:

Whoever might have Joe Biden’s ear, his inner circle is shrinking, NBC News reported. Only close family members and a “tiny group of loyalists” counsel the president on the path forward, the Times suggested Tuesday:

In the nearly three weeks since President Biden took the debate stage in Atlanta and plunged his re-election campaign into chaos, his closest consultations have been not with his White House chief of staff, his top communications strategist or even the leader of his campaign. Instead, he is relying on members of his family — a tight-knit clan that includes his son Hunter and the first lady, Jill Biden — along with a tiny group of loyalists to steer him through a self-created crisis and quell a rising rebellion against his candidacy from within his own party. Mr. Biden speaks frequently to his son Hunter Biden, who calls and texts the president and first lady multiple times a day to see how they are coping with the onslaught of scrutiny surrounding his father’s health, mental fitness and final presidential campaign.

Biden has repeatedly vowed to stay in the race and settled on a strategy to do so, NBC News reported:

By the end of last week the president and his team had settled on a strategy forward, the five people familiar with the internal discussions said. That strategy, as described by multiple Biden aides and allies, is to run out the clock.

Biden’s path appears clear. The Democratic National Committee is reportedly trying to move up its technical nominating process to head off any opposition to a Biden nomination next month. Additional reports, however, counter that claim.

The scheme is the latest maneuver by team Biden to survive the onslaught of calls for him to step aside after the infamous presidential debate. If successful, the octogenarian only has to outlast calls for him to quit for two more weeks, Axios reported.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.