Report: DNC Scheming to Nominate Biden Weeks Before Convention

The Democratic National Committee is reportedly trying to move up its technical nominating process to head off any opposition to President Joe Biden’s nomination next month.

The scheme is the latest maneuver by team Biden to survive the onslaught of calls for him to step aside after the infamous presidential debate.

If successful, the octogenarian only has to outlast calls for him to quit for two more weeks, Axios reported:

Once Biden receives votes from a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates, it will become exceedingly difficult to remove him from atop the Democratic presidential ticket.

The DNC’s current plan is to train state party chairs next week on how to conduct the electronic voting in a secure way. The window for voting is likely to open on July 29 and conclude by Aug. 5, according to people familiar with the matter.

In late May, the Democratic National Committee announced plans to nominate its ticket via a virtual roll call weeks before the party’s convention in Chicago, which starts Aug. 19. But they didn’t provide a firm date.

Biden already resisted calls for him to step aside, claiming he is the best candidate to beat former President Donald Trump.

“I’m the nominee of this party because 14 million Democrats like you voted for me in the primaries,” Biden said Friday in Detroit.

Biden has a strong chance of being nominated in Chicago. After weeks of negative news coverage for the president, the news cycle changed in favor of Biden following the assassination attempt against Trump.

The RNC and Trump’s selection of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is also dominating national headlines.

The Democrat party, however, is far from united and may resume in the weeks leading up to the DNC) in five weeks, Politico Playbook reported Monday:

But there are reasons to think the effort to sideline Biden could come rolling back in the coming weeks. With Trump now looking like a sympathetic figure, the level of alarm about losing both chambers of Congress is only growing, not subsiding. Senior Democrats remain convinced that Biden will lose the election. While the Biden campaign has cited polling showing that the race remains neck-and-neck, astute political operators argue that such polling focuses on head-to-head match-ups — but in multiway polling including third party candidates, they’re losing — and have been for months.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.