Gavin Newsom Endorses Kamala Harris

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) endorsed fellowVice President Kamala Harris, a fellow Californian, for president on Sunday, following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden earlier in the day.

Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

The two politicians, both protégés of Democratic kingmaker Willie Brown, have long been seen as potential rivals, though they have tended to steer clear of races against each other. Newsom was long thought to be a potential replacement for Biden but has yielded to Harris; he is unlikely to be her running mate, either, due to a rule that bars members of the Electoral College from voting for two people from the same state.

Harris has climbed the political ladder quickly, first through her romantic relationship with Brown, who appointed her to state positions; then through her election as district attorney for San Francisco, again with Brown’s help; then through a narrow victory in 2010 as California Attorney General; then in a decisive win against a fellow Democrat for U.S. Senate, where she served less than half a term; and then through a short-lived presidential campaign in 2019.

She has a thin record of achievement other than her own political rise, but would be the first black, Asian, and female president, if elected. Democrats hope the opportunity to make history will inspire their voters.

