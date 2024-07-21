Israeli Leaders Thank Biden as Netanyahu Leaves for U.S.; May Meet Trump

Israeli leaders thanked President Joe Biden for his support over the years after Biden announced Sunday that he was quitting the 2024 presidential race — just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves for the U.S.

Netanyahu is set to address a special joint session of Congress on Wednesday, July 24. It was unclear whether he would meet Biden, as scheduled, on Monday after the latter was diagnosed with coronavirus late last week.

Breitbart News asked Israeli government spokesman David Mencer last week whether Netanyahu would meet former President Donald Trump, who now appears to be the favorite to win the election. The answer was noncommittal.

Many Israeli leaders have been frustrated with Biden for denying critical support to Israel during the war against Hamas — including withholding weapons. However, upon news of Biden’s impending retirement, Israeli leaders issued statements of thanks to Biden for his support for Israel over the years. Israeli President Isaac Herzog posted:

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to @POTUS Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career. As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 21, 2024

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet also thanked Biden for his help during Bennet’s brief tenure:

President Biden is a true friend of Israel who stood by us in our most difficult moments. During my tenure as Prime Minister, I witnessed his unwavering support of the State of Israel. Thank you for everything. — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) July 21, 2024

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said:

Thank you President @JoeBiden, for your unwavering support of Israel over the years. Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable. We are grateful for your leadership and friendship. — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 21, 2024

Gallant also wished Netanyahu well on his trip and commended him for resuming indirect talks with Hamas toward a hostage deal.

Netanyahu and Trump had a close relationship when both were in office, but Trump soured on Netanyahu after he congratulated Biden for winning the 2020 election. There have since been signs of a thaw in relations.

