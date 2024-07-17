Israel Praises Trump for Past Accomplishments, ‘Incredible Support’ in War

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office praised former President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his record of achievements in protecting Israel and promoting peace between Israel and neighboring Arab states.

“Israelis and the prime minister remember very, very well the incredible support which President Trump, while he was in office, gave to this country,” said Israeli government spokesman David Mencer.

Mencer was reacting to news that Trump had reposted Netanyahu’s message of support following the attempted assassination on the former U.S. president on Saturday.

Netanyahu expressed his relief that Trump had survived, offered best wishes for his recovery, and added: “This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies.”

Trump posted Netanyahu’s video on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Asked by Breitbart News whether that meant there was a thaw in the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu, which had been chilly ever since Netanyahu congratulated President Joe Biden for his 2020 win, Mencer responded that the relationship between the U.S. and Israel was “bipartisan,” but added:

None of us here in Israel can forget the incredible contribution President Trump has made to this country, in moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to its rightful place in our eternal capital, Jerusalem; the incredible achievement of the Abraham Accords, which President Trump championed, without whom the incredible achievements could not have happened. So the links between former President Trump and Israel are well-known.

When it came to moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, Mencer elaborated, “Many presidents in the past promised to do it. It was President Trump that did it.”

He hastened to add, given that the U.S. is in the midst of election season, that it was important to note that support for Israel came from both sides of the political aisle.

Nevertheless, he reiterated that Israelis were aware of the “incredible support” that former President Trump had shown Israel — not just in the past, but “during this war [against Hamas] as well.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.