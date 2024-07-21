Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) responded to President Joe Biden stepping out of the 2024 race, saying his possible successor Kamala Harris is the “new figurehead of the deep state.”

As Breitbart News reported Sunday, Joe Biden issued a history-making decision unseen since Democrat Lyndon Baines Johnson refused to seek reelection in 1968. After Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take up the party mantle, Democrats immediately rallied behind Biden and celebrated the decision.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a video posted to X, Gabbard gave a statement from the streets of Rome and said that Kamala Harris will offer the exact same policies as Biden.

“Biden’s out, Kamala is in. Don’t be fooled: policies won’t change. Just like Biden wasn’t the one calling the shots, Kamala Harris won’t be either. She is the new figurehead for the deep state and the maidservant of Hillary Clinton, queen of the cabal of warmongers. They will continue their efforts to engulf the world in war and taking away our liberty,” she said in the caption.

Several social media users also began circulating the clip of Tulsi and Kamala Harris during the Democratic presidential debates wherein the former called out the latter for her alleged record of abusing Civil Rights while serving as a prosecutor in California.

I still can’t believe they picked her to be VP after Tulsi *murdered* her on national television. pic.twitter.com/Z8OdVXNhWX — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 21, 2024

