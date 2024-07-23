Vice President Kamala Harris championed the administration’s record of policy blunders on Monday in her first appearance since jumping into the Democrat primary race.

Harris’ ownership of the administration’s record removes any potential distance she could try and place between her candidacy and the Biden/Harris administration.

It appears Harris will try and win the presidency on Biden’s record of open borders, soaring costs, and self-inflicted instability aboard.

“Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” she claimed, asking people to clap:

In one term — he has already — yes, you may clap. In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at the White House for the first time since Joe Biden dropped out. Vice President Harris:“I wanted to just say a few words about our president. Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past 3 years is unmatched in… pic.twitter.com/09RWj6WoUK — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 22, 2024

Harris also said she is “grateful” for Biden’s service to the nation, as top Democrat leaders appeared to push Biden out of the race, disregarding about 14 million votes in the Democrat primary.

“I am firsthand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people,” she said. “And we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation.”

Biden is feeling “much better and recovering fast” from COVID and that he “looks forward to getting back on the road,” Harris claimed.

Biden will hold no public events all week to explain why he stepped aside, according to the White House schedule released Monday.

The lack of a public appearance will increase concerns about Biden’s health. Many commentators believe that Biden’s lack of a public appearance to announce his decision will fuel calls for him to resign from the presidency, citing fears that he is not able to run the executive branch.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.