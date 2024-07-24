Trump: ‘A Vote for Kamala Is a Vote for Four More Years of Dishonesty’

Former President Donald Trump compared voting for Vice President Kamala Harris to voting for “four more years” filled with “dishonesty, incompetence,” and weakness.

During a rally on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump told the crowd that Harris is “unfit to lead” and added that the nation would be “destroyed” under her administration.

“If Kamala will lie to you so brazenly about Joe Biden’s mental incapacity, then she will lie to you about anything,” Trump told the crowd. “She can never ever be trusted. She can’t be trusted.”

“Just like Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris is unfit to lead,” Trump added. “She’s unfit to lead. She’ll destroy our country in a year. This country will be destroyed. A vote for Kamala is a vote for four more years of dishonesty, incompetence, weakness, and failure. Other than that, she’s doing an excellent job.”

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential election, and he endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Since Biden dropped out of the presidential race, Harris has received numerous endorsements from Democrats such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Within 24 hours, Harris’s campaign had also received $81 million in donations from over 888,000 grassroots donors.

Despite what appears to be overwhelming support around Harris and her efforts to seek the presidency, her favorability rating has been reported to be at 38.1 percent, while Biden’s is at 39.1 percent, according to RealClearPolitics polling average.

Writers for the New York Times have also labeled Harris as the least “electable” Democrat to replace Biden, receiving a rating of 4.6 out of 10.

In comparison, Shapiro received an electable rating of 7.0 out of 10, while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) received an electable rating of 6.4 out of 10.