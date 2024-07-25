Former Wisconsin State Sen. Roger Roth (R), whom former President Donald Trump called a “clone” of former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), is being backed by anti-Second Amendment activist and leftist billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Breitbart News has reported on how Roth has worked to defeat the Trump-endorsed Tony Wied in the upcoming GOP primary for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Trump has referred to Roth as a “Paul Ryan” clone.

Elect Principled Veterans Fund (EPV Fund or EPVF), a purportedly conservative super PAC, has spent $579,485.88 to date supporting Roth’s candidacy. EPV Fund has raised more than $3.3 million to elect veterans who want to run for Congress.

However, EPV Fund does not raise most of its own money; it receives almost all of its funds from another super PAC, With Honor Fund II.

One of With Honor Fund II’s largest donors is Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, which is largely backed by leftist billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund gave With Honor Fund II $100,000 in April.

EPV Fund’s list of backed candidates is largely a collection of more moderate Republicans, such as Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), and others. With Honor Fund II and EPV Fund have the same treasurer, Timothy Koch.

Everytown has called for outlawing so-called “assault rifles” saying, “Lawmakers should act urgently to prohibit these excessively dangerous firearms.”

Roth’s campaign team is backed by Kevin Seifert, a top consultant for Never Trump Republicans Paul Ryan, Liz Cheney, and Peter Meijer.

In April, Trump endorsed Wied and slammed Roth:

After selling his highly successful Oil and Gas Business, Tony Wied has decided to run for Congress in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District. Tony is running against RINO Roger Roth, who is a “clone” of Paul Ryan, and no friend to MAGA – He should drop out of the Race NOW. As your next Congressman, Tony will work hard to Unleash American Energy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, Support our Military / Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

Trump added, “Tony Wied has my Complete and Total Endorsement – He will not let you down!”

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the fact that Trump referred to Roth, not Wied, as a “clone” of Paul Ryan.