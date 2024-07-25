Exclusive: Rep. Matt Gaetz Proposes to Block ‘Lawfare’ Interference in Presidential Elections

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) proposed a bill Thursday that would block state officials and “unelected bureaucrats” from interfering in presidential elections through “dubious” lawsuits, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

Gaetz proposed the Prevention of Election Interference Act of 2024, a bill that would bar any major presidential candidate from being sentenced in court 120 days prior to a general presidential election and 60 days after after a presidential election.

“Presidential candidates should have the right to campaign without interference, regardless of their party affiliation! Over the past two years, state officials and unelected bureaucrats have been keeping President Trump tied up in court with dubious charges, hindering his ability to campaign nationwide,” Gaetz said in a written statement to Breitbart News. “President Trump deserves the ability to campaign without undue interference by federal or state officials.”

“No State, or any officer or instrumentality thereof, may impose or carry out a sentence for a State criminal offense committed by a major party candidate during the covered time period,” the bill text stated.

During the New York business records case against former President Donald Trump, the 45th president decried the case against him as “election interference.”

Trump wrote in April, “Why didn’t they bring this totally discredited lawsuit 7 years ago??? Election Interference!”

The former president also decried that he was under at gag order at the time, unable to discuss his side of the court case to the public.

“I should be out campaigning now instead of sitting in a very cold courthouse all day long,” Trump told reporters outside the courtroom in May. “This is a Biden prosecution. It’s election interference at a level that nobody in this country has ever seen before.”

Gaetz said that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents also amounted to “election interference.”

“They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now. And if the United States Congress does not have the capability to stop that election interference, then what is all the flowery oratory about preserving the Republic? We have to operationalize that,” Gaetz said in July.